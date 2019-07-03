Police: Winchester couple arrested for horrible living conditions as urine smell reached sidewalk

A Winchester couple is behind bars after police say they subjected their twin girls to deplorable living conditions.

An arrest report states police responded to a home on Franklin Avenue to assist social services. When officers arrived one said he could smell urine from the sidewalk.

The parents, Michael and Laura Wilburn, were at the home at the time police arrived. Laura Wilburn allowed police to enter the home. The twin girls smelled like the foul-smelling home, and one of the girls had a cockroach on her shirt.

Police determined the home to be unlivable. There was animal feces scattered throughout the house including the floor where the family slept.

Three dogs, two cats, a snake and a turtle were also living in the home. There were also pipes used for smoking marijuana on a table.

Both are charged with second-degree criminal abuse and were placed in the Clark County Detention Center. The parents have been accused in the past of having "similar issues" in Kentucky and Georgia.

Social services removed the children from the home.