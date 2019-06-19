Police: Winchester mom accused of dragging child, causing significant carpet burns

A grand jury has indicted a Winchester woman who is accused of harming her daughter out of frustration.

Kaitlen Combs, 23, now faces a count of criminal abuse as a result of a child abuse investigation involving her 7-year-old daughter. Investigators responded to UK Hospital in Lexington because of the child's injuries.

Court documents state Combs admitted to dragging her daughter across carpet because she was frustrated. The dragging caused "significant burns" to the child's back area.

Combs would also threaten the child that she would enter foster care if she told teachers at school what happened.

Jail records show Combs remains in the Clark County Detention Center where she is being held on a $7,500 bond.