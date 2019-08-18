Police: Woman accused in Lexington apartment burglary told officers she was sub-leaser

A woman was arrested after police say she stole several items from an apartment.

Neighbors called police around noon Saturday, saying an unknown person was going into an apartment on East Maxwell Street and removing things.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Krystal Marten at the scene, where she reportedly told investigators she was sub-leasing the apartment.

The owner arrived on the scene, however, and told officers she had never met Marten before, and none of the items Marten had taken belonged to her.

Upon further investigation, police found the apartment ransacked, and discovered several items had been destroyed.

Marten was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with second-degree burglary.

