Police: Woman admits to robbing Kenton County bank

A woman is behind bars, accused of robbing the 5/3 Bank in Taylor Mill.

Officers say the robbery occurred Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when 45-year-old Tamara Jan Thompson entered the bank and handed a teller a note. Investigators say the note directed the teller to keep her hands visible, and to give Thompson cash with no dye-packs “and no one will get hurt.”

After getting the money, Thompson reportedly ran off behind the bank into a wooded area.

A responding officer from the Taylor Mill Police Department found Thompson exiting the wooded area along Redbud Drive pushing a bike with a backpack on. The officer detained Thompson and found a large amount of cash and a change of clothing in the backpack.

After employees at the bank made a positive identification on Thompson, she reportedly confessed to the robbery.

Thompson was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center where she is charged with first-degree robbery.

