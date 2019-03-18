Police: Woman arrested after setting tent in Kentucky homeless camp on fire

A woman is behind bars after police say she set a tent at a homeless camp on fire.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Amber Bredhold, 30, was arrested Friday after Louisville Metro Police said she set the fire on 900 West Main Street.

Police said "the action showed extreme indifference to the value of human life, creating danger of death or serious physical injury to another."

Bredhold's arrest report stated she intended to destroy the tent, which belonged to another person. She was charged with arson and wanton endangerment.