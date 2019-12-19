Police: Woman bought bullets for teens before Lexington shooting

A woman is accused of buying ammunition for two juveniles who were later involved in a Lexington shooting.

Amyia Morrison was arrested on Wednesday.

She purchased 9mm ammunition from Walmart for two underage minors on Dec. 4., according to her arrest citation.

Five days later, Morrison and the minors were involved in a robbery of drugs at an apartment complex on Red Mile Road, according to court documents.

A man was shot during the robbery and suffered what police described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said shell casings collected at the scene are "believed to be the same ammunition purchased by {Morrison} for the two minors."

Morrison is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, robbery and assault.