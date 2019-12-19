Police: Woman calls 911 after boyfriend is shot in the head in Ashland

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Ashland.

Police Chief Todd Kelley told WSAZ that a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot in the head.

Officers responded to a home on Holt St. and found the victim. He was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Kelley said the woman who called the police is not a suspect. He added that the police have a description of the shooter, but he did not release any other details.

