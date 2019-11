A woman is in jail, accused of ramming her car into another car with a family inside.

Breanna Webb is charged with wanton endangerment.

According to police, Webb hit the other vehicle twice. Two adults and a child were inside the vehicle that was rammed.

No one was hurt, but the vehicles were damaged pretty badly.

Police say Webb told them the victim owed her money and was refusing to give it to her.

Officers also say Webb didn't have an insurance card.