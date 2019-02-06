Police: Woman steals IV bag of fentanyl from patient's room at Louisville's Jewish Hospital

A Louisville woman is being accused of taking an IV bag of the drug fentanyl from the room of a patient at Jewish Hospital, according to an arrest report.

Police say 58-year-old Cynthia Kutz, a parent of a patient preparing for surgery, took the fentanyl and put it in a bag she was carrying with her.

Hospital security searched the bag, and found the fentanyl along with other drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest citation.

Kutz is charged with theft of a controlled substance and complicity of third-degree burglary.

