Police: Woman stole baggage worth $20K from Kentucky airport

A Kentucky woman has been accused of stealing luggage from passengers at an airport on two occasions.

News outlets report 33-year-old Carrie Welch is charged with theft after police arrested her at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Friday.

Police say she was caught on surveillance cameras taking the bags Feb. 2 and Feb. 14.

The items in the bags were valued at over $20,000.

She was identified as a person of interest and arrested when she returned to the airport a third time.

She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

