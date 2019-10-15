Police: Woman's plan to steal items from Somerset Walmart captured on camera

A woman is behind bars after Somerset police say she tried to get creative when stealing items from Walmart.

Somerset police say Cathy White, 40, of Washington Court House, Ohio selected a tote and began filling it with more than $346 in merchandise. When White went to the self-checkout, loss prevention noticed she only scanned the tote.

Police say employees stopped the woman before she was even able to leave Walmart.

White was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful access to a computer. She was placed in the Pulaski County Detention Center where she is being held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.