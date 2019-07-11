Lexington Police respond to shots fired call on Knightsbridge Lane

Lexington police are on scene at a neighborhood after a report of shots fired.

Officer say they were called to an apartment on Knightsbridge Lane around 7 p.m. Police tell WKYT they are trying to make contact with a person inside.

People living next door to the apartment have been evacuated as a precaution. Police are telling others to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as details become available.