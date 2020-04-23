Police arrest 16-year-old in connection with shooting death of Lexington teen

Lexington police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police say they responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Woodhill Drive and Hedgewood Court for a shooting.

They say officers found a 16-year-old male with a single gunshot wound lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as Ladonya Bennett.

The Lexington Police Department says a 16-year-old male has now been charged with reckless homicide, possession of a handgun by a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to police, the suspect, victim, and some other people were hanging out on Hedgewood Court when the shooting happened. Police say three other teens in that group have also been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and Tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and then taken to the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Police cannot release the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.