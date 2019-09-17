Police arrest suspect linked to 5 Taco Bell break-ins in Lexington

Joshua Logue is accused of breaking into more than 35 Taco Bell locations in three states. (Lexington Police)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have announced the arrest of a man accused of breaking into five Taco Bell locations in the city.

Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested Joshua Logue, 29, earlier in September. This comes after he was accused of breaking into the Lexington fast food locations in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Logue is a former Taco Bell employee. He is also linked to break-ins at more than three dozen Taco Bell locations across Ohio, West Virginia.

Lexington police have warrants for multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief in connection to the five break-ins. He is currently in the Franklin County, Ohio Corrections Center.

Lexington police have released surveillance images of the Taco Bell burglary suspect.
Five Taco Bell locations in Lexington were targeted in a series of break-ins overnight Tuesday.
 
