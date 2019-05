Lexington police have arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station with a machete.

The robbery happened Thursday night at the Marathon gas station on Winchester Road across from JM Smucker Co.

Police said Nathan McDowell was armed with a machete when he demanded money and got away with cash.

McDowell was quickly arrested nearby.

Police were able to recover the stoeln money and return it to the business.

McDowell is charged with robbery.