Police arrest man in connection to fake money reports in Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg police are telling people to take a close look at their cash as fake currency is circulating throughout the city.

Joseph Simon (Photo: Boyle County Detention Center)

This is because a group could be responsible for making and distributing hundreds of dollars in counterfeit money through the community, and several store clerks have already fallen victim.

"One of the individuals has shown up on two different videos and two different businesses," Harrodsburg Police Maj. Timothy Hurt said.

One person is already in jail facing charges in connection to counterfeit currency. Joseph Simon was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument among other charges after his June 6 arrest, but there are more suspects out there.

The four are believed to be part of a ring passing fake $100 and $20 bills throughout Harrodsburg and Mercer County. The $100 bills are tougher to copy because they have special security features, but police say Jospeh Simon was found with seven of them when he was arrested on a DUI charge. Police are urging employees to carefully examine larger bills before accepting them.

"If you hold them up in the light, you should be able to see a watermark," Hurt said.

$100 bills also have 3D security strips and real bills will feel different than fake ones, but police say the scary thing is counterfeiters have become better at their work. This means store clerks have to be extra careful.