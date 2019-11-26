Lexington Police arrest man in connection with Hollow Creek homicide

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department arrested 31-year-old Demarcus "Spice" Hill and charged him with murder.

On November 14, police were called to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Road for a reported shooting. Detectives said during the investigation they learned Hill fired multiple shots into a car, hitting and killing a passenger in the car. The driver was not hurt.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Darius Bolden.

Hill was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.