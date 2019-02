One of two suspects in a Lexington robbery is behind bars.

Jessica Angolano was arrested on Henry Clay Boulevard Tuesday.

Her arrest citation says she and Christian Powers robbed a man at the Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty road Friday, February 15.

The victim says the duo pulled a gun on him and stole his wallet. He had more than $300 inside.

Angolano is charged with first degree robbery. It appears Powers is still on the run.