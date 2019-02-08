Man charged in connection to Saint Joseph Hospital robbery, carjacking

Lexington police say they have charged a man in connection to a carjacking incident that occurred at Saint Joseph Hospital on Thursday night.

Police arrested and charged Jody Lee Shipman, 27, on Friday evening on robbery charges.

He was found at a home on Gladman Way in Lexington. According to police, Fayette County deputies were looking for a woman with warrants out for her arrest on Gladman Way. However, while at the home, they found Shipman, who was a person of interest in the robbery at Saint Joseph Hospital.

Shipman is charged with two counts of Robbery 1st, as well as Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card for an incident that occurred January 23 on Foreman Avenue.

In that case, Shipman and another man approached a woman in a parking lot, stole her car, and were later caught on surveillance video using the victim's credit card at a gas station, police said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office additionally charged Shipman with Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Trespassing 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shipman was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.