Police ask for any information related to items belonging to Savannah Spurlock

Officers with the Richmond Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for items Savannah Spurlock had with her the night she went missing.

Police say if you have any information related to Spurlock’s phone or small purse she was carrying at the time of her disappearance, you should call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.

Richmond police say Spurlock, a mother of four, was last seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington Jan. 4. Police released surveillance pictures of Spurlock leaving the bar, and investigators say she left with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

The search continues in Garrard County for Spurlock, as dozens have scoured the area police believe she was last known to be.

