Police called to Bowling Green Lowe’s after customer’s gun discharges

Some frightening moments for customers shopping at the Lowe’s store in Bowling Green on Friday when a gun went off.

According to sister station WBKO, the firearm discharged in aisle 23. An employee said he heard a pop, and then heard children screaming.

Bowling Green police say a customer was adjusting the weapon in its holster when the gun accidentally fired, hitting the man’s groin and leg.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.