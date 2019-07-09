Police capture Georgetown burglary suspect in attic of shed

Georgetown police have arrested a man accused of breaking into an elderly person's home.

Officers and Scott County deputies found 38-year-old Patrick Biddle hiding in the attic of a shed after they say he broke into a man's home Tuesday morning on South Broadway.

Police say Biddle was about a half-mile away from where he committed the attempted burglary on 2nd Street.

"The glass had been broken from the door, and the subject was trying to physically get into the residence," Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan said. "He fled from that area and the homeowner immediately dialed 911 and reported the crime to us."

Biddle is charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

"It's just a really wonderful job by our police officers getting in that area, staying with it until he as apprehended, and a great job by our citizen. He saw a guy running, thought it was a little bit suspicious and flags down our policemen and were able to close in on him," Swanigan said.

Biddle was out on bond at the time of the burglary. He was charged with stealing a vehicle in Fayette County and posted bond a month ago.