Police charge ex-girlfriend with murder of Lexington man

Lexington police have made an arrest in the case of a Lexington man who was killed, and later had his home set on fire, in January 2019.

22-year-old Christina Young was arrested Tuesday and charged with murdering Demetrius Gordon on Jan. 16, according to Lexington Police.

At the time, Gordon’s death was ruled Lexington’s first homicide of 2019.

Young had previously spoken to WKYT at the scene of the incident, and said the pair were in a romantic relationship.

Gordon was found dead in a detached garage which caught fire. Young is accused of stabbing Gordon to death, and then setting his house on Radcliffe Road on fire, according to police.

Young is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.