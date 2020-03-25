Police chase begins in Lancaster after officer sees woman yelling for help

A man is facing kidnapping charges after a police chase in Garrard County.

It started around 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to an arrest citation, a Lancaster PD officer saw a vehicle on Richmond St. with a woman hanging out a window yelling for help.

Police say the officer tried to stop the vehicle as it sped up and turned south onto S. Cambell St. and then onto Government Ally.

They say the driver, later identified as James Snow, of Stanford, Ky., got out of the car at that point and started running.

He was eventually caught at the corner of East Buford and S. Campbell.

The citation says the two women in the car with Snow told officers Snow had smoked marijuana just before driving and had hit one them several times when she wanted to get out.

They said Snow wouldn't stop at stop signs so they couldn't get out of the car.

Snow is facing several charges including kidnapping, fleeing/evading police and wanton endangerment.