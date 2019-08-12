Police: chase leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating and a man is facing charges after a chase Sunday.

Casey Cox is facing is charged with fleeing from police, wanton endangerment, and speeding.

The Williamsburg police chief says that the chase started in Oneida, Tennessee.

State police say that the chase came through McCreary County in Kentucky.

At one point officials tried to use spike strips to stop the chase, but were unsuccessful.

The chase eventually came to an end on Interstate 75 in Whitley County.