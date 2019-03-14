/ Police chief: Kentucky traffic stop wasn't racial profiling

A Kentucky police chief says a traffic stop of a black college president and pastor last year wasn't racial profiling.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad ordered an investigation after the Rev. Kevin Cosby was pulled over Sept. 15.

News outlets report the Professional Standards Unit investigation cleared Officer Patrick Norton, who is white, of engaging in biased law enforcement practices.

Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky, later said he was treated like a criminal during the stop. He declined comment Wednesday.

Conrad wrote that Norton was unable to accurately determine the make and model of the vehicle, so it appeared unlikely he could tell the occupants' race before the stop. Norton was found to have violated policy by not identifying himself, failing to tell Cosby why he was stopping him until asked and wearing his body camera incorrectly.

