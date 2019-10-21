Report: Police determine murder weapon in Terry Whitehouse case

WAVE 3 news has reported new details in the case of Terry Whitehouse, the man who killed his father-in-law and kidnapped his estranged wife in Henry County.

Whitehouse is being held on $1 million bond after being caught aroudn 36 hours after the killing. The case will now move to a grand jury.

The report says in court Monday, a detective said the medical examiner believes blunt force trauma was the cause of death to Whitehouse's father-in-law Marvin Bowman.

Eminence Police Det. John Dudinskie said Whitehouse confessed to killing Bowman. He also says that Melinda Whitehouse gave them information about where to find a hammer, which is believed to be the murder weapon. Dudinskie said the hammer has since been recovered.

Police believe Terry Whitehouse kidnapped Bowman, who had a domestic violence order out on him, and that Whitehouse claimed his wife helped him kill Bowman.

Whitehouse also claimed his wife wanted Bowman dead because he didn't work and her mother had to support him, detectives said.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Read the full report by WAVE 3 news here.