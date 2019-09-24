Police find body of boy, 2, who triggered Amber Alert in Calif.

The body of a 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was discovered along with his father, who police believe was the abductor.

A car linked to a California Amber Alert was found with the bodies of a man and his little boy inside. (Source: KOVR/CHP/Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Police said 32-year-old Steven Weir was armed and dangerous when an Amber Alert was sent out Saturday. He was accused of taking his son John and running.

Weir and the 2-year-old's bodies were found in a car near a campground, the family said.

The sheriff's office said the car was found in a remote area. Deputies said an autopsy would be done to confirm their identification and find out how they died.

Steven Weir was supposed to meet with his son's mother Sarah on Saturday, but he never showed up to their child custody exchange location.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said Weir abducted his son, triggering the statewide Amber Alert.

The red Hyundai was found Sunday. The deputies told a camper they pinged Weir's phone to the area.

The sheriff's office is expected to release more on their investigation within the next 24 hours.

