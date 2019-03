Two people face charges after police found two children in the back of a U-Haul, speeding down a Kentucky Interstate.

Kentucky State Police charged Thora Thornton and Adam Smith with criminal abuse.

The two are from Ohio.

Police pulled them over Tuesday on I-65 in Warren County.

That's where they found the children sitting in the cargo area of the U-Haul.

Fortunately, police say both of the kids are doing okay.