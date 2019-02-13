Lawrenceburg police find man sleeping in stolen truck with explosives, drugs

Police in Lawrenceburg say they found explosive devices and 28 grams of methamphetamine during an arrest in Anderson County.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department says detectives found a man sleeping inside a stolen truck in the driveway of a home on Old Jose Rd.

Inside the truck, police found 9 blasting caps, drugs, a loaded .22 pistol and digital weight scales.

Police charged Waylon Grigsby with trafficking in a controlled substance, wanton endangerment of a police officer and other offenses.

