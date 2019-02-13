Lawrenceburg police find man sleeping in stolen truck with explosives, drugs

Wed 11:14 AM, Feb 13, 2019

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lawrenceburg say they found explosive devices and 28 grams of methamphetamine during an arrest in Anderson County.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department says detectives found a man sleeping inside a stolen truck in the driveway of a home on Old Jose Rd.

Inside the truck, police found 9 blasting caps, drugs, a loaded .22 pistol and digital weight scales.

Police charged Waylon Grigsby with trafficking in a controlled substance, wanton endangerment of a police officer and other offenses.

 
