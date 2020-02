Williamsburg police say the body of 33-year-old marine Will Hill has been found.

Hill, who had been home for about five years after touring overseas, went missing on Jan. 10 and had not been seen or heard from since.

WYMT reports Hill was found 3.5 miles north of Williamsburg in Baker Hollow.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death.

You can read the full story here.