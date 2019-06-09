Police find one man dead after responding to shooting report in Daviess County

Image Source: Pixabay / MGN
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WKYT/WFIE) – An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting on Sunday in Daviess County.

According to sister station WFIE, Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to West 9th Street just after 12 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators say they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not given details about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

 
