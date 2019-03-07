Police handing out more tickets in Lexington for certain violations

When the light turns yellow, you might want to slow down instead of speeding up.

A 2018 traffic report recently released by the Lexington Police Department shows that police are writing more tickets for drivers running red lights and not wearing seat belts.

The yearly traffic report confirmed that 2018 was the deadliest year ever for pedestrians in the city. 15 people were killed.

But for those behind the wheel, it seems that police are confident that an increase in tickets being doled out was all worth it. The number of crashes and deadly crashes in Lexington went down in 2018 from previous years.

"It is not a goal of ours to go out and write tickets, but it is a goal of ours to make our roadways safer. So from the things we see, we see that the stepped-up enforcement is resulting in safer roadways,” said Sgt. Randall Combs with the Lexington Police Department.

But even though the number of crashes has decreased, those who live in the city say they want to see it decrease even more.

“As the years go by, people, the drivers over here, just become less and less patient,” said pedestrian David Piller.

