Police identify Aurora gunman who killed five people in shooting

The Latest on a shooting at a business in Aurora, Illinois (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Police have identified the gunman who killed five people at a suburban Chicago business and shot and wounded five police officers.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

Ziman says Martin was shot and killed.

Workers at the plant earlier said Martin was employed there.

Aurora is about 40 miles west of Chicago.

5:45 p.m.

The chief of police says five people were killed and five officers were wounded in a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that the officers were fired upon Friday afternoon as soon as they entered the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora.

Ziman says the gunman was also killed.