Police identify Knox County pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in deadly collision

Police have released the name of a man killed after being struck by two vehicles in Knox County.

The Barbourville Police Department says James Morgan, 76, of Barbourville was hit by two vehicles around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The first driver hit the man while traveling northbound on U.S. 25E with the mirror of her vehicle. That driver stopped to call for assistance, but a second driver would hit Morgan before police arrived.

The coroner's office pronounced Morgan dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash.