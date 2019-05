Investigators are asking for help in identifying two people following the theft of a vehicle.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of a 2000 silver Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep was stolen from Blue Beacon Truck Wash on Monday.

Officers released pictures of the possible suspects. Anyone with information can contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or send a private, confidential message on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.