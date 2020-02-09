Police investigate after man shot, woman hit by car in Lexington

Police in Lexington are investigating after an early morning shooting on North Limestone.

Officers said they found a man with serious gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an event venue near the intersection of North Limestone and Broadview Drive.

Police also found a woman with serious injuries. They believe a car hit her while she was trying to run from the scene.

The car's driver did not stop. Police said the driver was also fleeing the shooting.

Officers described the car as an older red Toyota Camry. They are asking for help tracking down the vehicle.

You can send anonymous tips to the department by clicking this link.