Police: Man shot while leaving work in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that injured a man as he was leaving work.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting off Patchen Drive.

Police received a call for shots fired from the area of Richmond Road and Patchen Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police he works at a recording studio on Patchen Drive. As he was leaving work, he said he noticed an older model car in the parking lot.

The victim said the same car followed him toward Richmond Road. He thinks someone in that car then fired shots at him, hitting him at least once.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Police said the victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

