Police investigate vehicle break-ins in Harrodsburg

Police are investigating vehicle break-ins in a Harrodsburg neighborhood after a series of thefts.

It's coming from residents leaving a car or truck unlocked at night over and over again.

One resident in the area says she learned her neighbors were victims of thieves and shortly after her husband's car was stolen.

That family's 2012 Toyota Camry is now gone, along with valuables from cars owned by several of their neighbors in and around Sleepy Hollow Road.

The crime spree has a lot of people in Harrodsburg investing in new security systems including cameras, such as the Ring doorbell which captured the thieves early Friday morning.

The Alexander Heights neighborhood has been hit twice in the last weeks, but other similar crimes have occurred all over town.

Neighbors say the crimes don't just happen at night, as some have found items missing during the day.

Police say in nearly every case the cars were unlocked.

