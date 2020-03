Police are investigating a man's death as a homicide.

The coroner just released some details about the case.

We're told 62-year-old Robert Marvin Clay died Tuesday night at a home on Fairmont Court, that's off Fontaine Road near Richmond Road.

The coroner did not release the cause of death, but did rule it a homicide.

Police have not released any information about the case at this time.

It's Lexington's sixth homicide of 2020.