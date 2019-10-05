Lexington Police investigating after attempted robbery leads to shooting

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 7:09 PM, Oct 05, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating after a man was injured in an attempted robbery.

Police say it happened on Eastland Parkway near Raleigh Road Saturday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim says he was sitting in his car when a suspect approached him. Police say the suspected robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

Police say the victim then tried to get away but was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury to his arm, officers say.

The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a black hoodie and a bandana over his face at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lexington Police Department.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus