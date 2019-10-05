Lexington Police investigating after attempted robbery leads to shooting

Police in Lexington are investigating after a man was injured in an attempted robbery.

Police say it happened on Eastland Parkway near Raleigh Road Saturday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim says he was sitting in his car when a suspect approached him. Police say the suspected robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

Police say the victim then tried to get away but was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury to his arm, officers say.

The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a black hoodie and a bandana over his face at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lexington Police Department.