A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in Lexington.

Police don't know a lot about what happened right now.

Officers say they were called around 3 a.m. to Winchester Road near Hillcrest Avenue.

Investigators say they found several shell casings in the area. A nearby business also had one of its windows busted.

Police say the victim only has minor injuries.

Officers have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.