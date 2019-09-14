Police investigating after 2 injured in Lexington shooting Saturday morning

Lexington police are trying to find a man they say shot two people at a bar early Saturday morning.

Officers say the two victims are expected to survive. (Photo: WKYT)

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar on Alexandria Drive.

Police say two men were shot, but are expected to survive. One of those men was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they are looking for a man around 5’6” tall, wearing blue jeans.

He was last seen leaving in an unknown vehicle, driving toward Versailles Road.

Violent crime and forensics units are continuing the investigation.