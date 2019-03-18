Police investigating after Kentucky infant revived with Narcan

A Kentucky infant had to be revived with CPR and opioid overdose treatment Narcan Sunday Night.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Covington police are investigating the case after the small child was taken to the fire department.

The small child was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

Police have yet to indicate if they will make any arrests in the case, and it may be days before they know more about what happened. Investigators are still determining what was in the baby's system.

The child remained in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.