Police investigating after Lexington shooting Wednesday afternoon

Details are still coming in after one person was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in Lexington.

Two people have been taken away in handcuffs for questioning. They remain unidentified at this time.

Police on-the-scene say they are investigating if the shooting today has any connection to a shooting around the block on Laredo Drive. A Lexington teenager was shot in the foot during that shooting, after people in two cars reportedly opened fire on each other.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.