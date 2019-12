The Scott County coroner is on the scene where a body was found in a wooded area behind the Holiday Inn Express on Osborne Way.

Police say someone found the body and called them around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

When investigators went to the scene they found the person deceased.

The identity of the individual and the manner of death have not been released at this time.

