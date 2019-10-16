Police investigating after bullets strike Boyle County apartment

Two people narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire after shots were fired into an apartment in Danville.

Police say it happened at the Magnolia Place Apartments on East Main Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a man was in the apartment’s downstairs living room when a round was shot through the kitchen window. A woman who was lying down in an upstairs bedroom was nearly hit by another bullet that came in through the bedroom window.

While on the scene, police say they also found a man outside the apartment complex who received a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the gunshot victim was not associated with the apartment that was struck by gunfire. He is believed to have been shot outside a neighboring apartment complex.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (859) 238-1224 or (859) 238-1220.

