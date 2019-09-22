Police investigating after home hit by gunfire in Lexington shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired into a home in Lexington.

Investigators say they got a call around midnight that multiple shots had been fired in the 1500 block of Russell Cave Road.

When they got there, police say they found several shell casings in the road. They also say a house nearby was struck by gunfire.

According to investigators, only one round hit the home. Four people were inside but no one was hurt.

A witness told police they saw a black Toyota Camry driving away after the shots were heard.

Officers are now looking for the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

