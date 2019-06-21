Police investigating after man shows up with gunshot wound in Lexington neighborhood

Lexington Police say a man was rushed to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 4:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of Konner Woods Drive on a call that someone had been shot.

"The call came in from one of the residents here in the neighborhood. The victim actually approached them in distress asking for help and that's where we got the call from," said Lexington Police Lt. Nathaniel Muller.

Muller said it's not clear if the victim lives in the neighborhood himself.

Investigators spent hours on the scene collecting evidence and taking witness statements.

Pamela Ellison lives across the street but wasn't home when the shooting occurred.

She said in her two years living in the neighborhood, she's never seen anything like this.

"I'm very thankful that I was not sitting on my front porch," Ellison said.

There were reports of an older-model blue car seen speeding from the area, but police can't say if there's a connection to the shooting.

Lt. Muller said there is no reason to believe the community is in danger.

"One thing we would encourage is if anyone has seen anything suspicious, if anybody has any information, please reach out and give us a call. They can call anonymously if they'd like to or they can actually text in a tip to us as well," Lt. Muller said.

Ellison said she hopes investigators can get to the bottom of what happened.

"It would bring me a whole lot of peace of mind," she said, "but I think that crime is on the rise everywhere and that's very unfortunate."

Police have not named any suspects.