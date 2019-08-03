Police investigating after one injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting incident after a woman with a gunshot wound called 911 early Saturday morning.

The woman reportedly told officers she was shot as she was leaving a club on Newtown Pike.

Police say the woman told them she and her husband left the club in separate vehicles, and as she was approaching hers a man stepped out from behind some cars and fired shots at her.

According to investigators, the woman was hit once in the leg, and her car was hit several times. The woman reportedly got in her vehicle and drove away from the scene, meeting up at with her husband at another location where they contacted police.

Officers say they received that call around 3:30 a.m. When police searched the scene they say they found shell casings in the area where the woman claimed she was shot. They also say the woman’s vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

At this time, officers say they don’t know if they’re looking for one or multiple suspects. No arrests have been made.

